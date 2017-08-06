Loaded gun found in passenger carry-on at airport

A Batavia man is facing charges for bringing a loaded handgun to Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Friday.

The .380 caliber handgun was discovered in the man's carry-on by TSA officers at the security checkpoint x-ray machine. The gun was loaded with seven bullets including one in the chamber. NFTA police arrived at the checkpoint and retrieved the gun.

The man is facing weapons charges. His name has not been released.

Authorities are reminding patrons that guns, gun parts and ammunition are not allowed in carry-on bags. The Transportation Security Administration says you may only transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage. You must also declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking your bag at the ticket counter.

 

Handguns
Buffalo Niagara International Aiport
TSA
travel safety

