Local churches are adapting to changing times By Chris Caya • 50 minutes ago Faced with changing church-going habits - some houses of worship are branching out to maintain their presence in the community. Some are renting space - while others are tackling economic development. WBFO's Chris Caya reports on the ways some local churches have changed with the times. True Bethel Estates, next to True Bethel Baptist Church on East Ferry St., in Buffalo, is part of True CDC's growing portfolio. Credit Chris Caya WBFO News