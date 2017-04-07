Local churches are adapting to changing times

By 50 minutes ago

Faced with changing church-going habits - some houses of worship are branching out to maintain their presence in the community. Some are renting space - while others are tackling economic development. 

True Bethel Estates, next to True Bethel Baptist Church on East Ferry St., in Buffalo, is part of True CDC's growing portfolio.
Credit Chris Caya WBFO News

Tags: 
WBFO Business Desk