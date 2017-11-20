Local pastor prepares to spend Thanksgiving among homeless for 19th straight year

By Michael Mroziak 1 minute ago

A local pastor will once again spend the Thanksgiving holiday week living among Buffalo's homeless. On Monday morning, Eric Johns will embark on his 19th annual journey. 


Pastor Johns will begin his trek at Buffalo Dream Center, spend some time at a local soup kitchen and then, from Monday through Saturday, live on the streets of Buffalo. He'll sleep under bridges, in parks and at other locations where many others without a home spend their nights.

Pastor Eric Johns will embark on his 19th annual Thanksgiving-week project to live among Buffalo's homeless people, staying on the streets through Saturday, November 25.
Credit WBFO File Photo

Four years ago, he came close to ending his annual outing.

"I announced back in 2013 that I was going to retire and pass the baton on to someone else," Johns recalled. "But all that year, after that announcement, people would approach me - even strangers - and say we really wish you were still doing it."

Johns added that he came to realize that his annual trek isn't something that he does but, rather, who he is. 

He will not be alone this year. Last year, is then future son-in-law joined him on the streets. This year, two of his sons-in-law will take up the journey.

In addition to spending time with some of Buffalo's most downtrodden, Johns utilizes this yearly mission to raise support for his Christmas project, Boxes of Love, which provides care packages to local families in need. This year's project is expected to serve 3,000 local families.

"We'll have over a thousand volunteers from the Western New York area and from out of state that will come in, wraps gifts, pack bags of food," Johns said. "Then we'll have distribution sites, all throughout Buffalo, Niagara Falls, the Western New York area, where families can receive what we call a Box of Love."

And as for those who urged him to keep going four years ago? WBFO asked Johns if he has noticed whether others have backed their words with their actions on the streets.

"Even going down to the downtown bus station and the parks surrounding it, there are different church groups, different agencies and just individual people that are down there almost every night, helping the homeless with blood pressure checks, sugar level checks and giving out food, giving out hot chocolate in the winter," he said.

Tags: 
Pastor Eric Johns

Related Content

'Tis the season for giving in Buffalo

By Dec 24, 2016

For the twelfth straight year, the Buffalo Dream Center and Hearts for the Homeless teamed up to feed individuals and families in need.

Pastor renews his Thanksgiving mission for 18th year

By Michael Mroziak Nov 21, 2016
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

For countless Western New Yorkers, this week will bring the return of Thanksgiving traditions including a family meal, Black Friday shopping and other holiday customs. Meanwhile, a Buffalo pastor will renew his annual tradition of sleeping in the streets.

Pastor begins annual odyssey, sharing life on the streets with the homeless

By Nov 24, 2015
WBFO file photo

Are you warm right now? Do you have your very own home or apartment to lay your head tonight? Is your refrigerator well-stocked with holiday delicacies?

Buffalo Dream Center remains homeless

By Ashley Hirtzel Aug 22, 2014
Ashley Hirtzel / WBFO

A mobile food pantry service in Buffalo is still without a facility. The Buffalo Dream Center lost their donated 6,000 sq. ft. space inside the Larkin Center of Commerce several months ago to new tenants.

Worldwide effort to feed needy families visits Buffalo's West side

By Ashley Hirtzel Aug 7, 2014
Ashley Hirtzel / WBFO

The internationally known ‘Feed the Children’ effort made a stop in Buffalo Wednesday. The 5th annual event also known as “Americans Feeding Americans” served roughly 800 families on the West side.