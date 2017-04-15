Local protesters demand President Trump's Tax returns

Rain did not stop a lively crowd of protesters who gathered downtown to march to the IRS building Saturday afternoon.

The rally, organized by WNY Peace Center attracted about 200 people demanding that President Donald Trump reveal his tax returns and put their taxes toward life-sustaining efforts including EPA programs instead of militarism. Dan Cross-Viola is a volunteer with the organization who says President Trump has not let America see what conflicts of interest he may or may not have.

"People are legitimately concerned and want to know exactly what's going on there, want to know how many business dealings he might have in that area of the world" says Cross-Viola. " That piece was the bulk of the message behind the event today."

The Tax March happened in several cities across the country including Washington D.C. Some local organizations involved in the protest were ACTion Buffalo, Buffalo Resists, Huddle for the 27th, We the People and Citizen Action of WNY.