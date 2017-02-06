Local residents rally against immigration ban, for American dream

Despite the cold and windy weather, a large crowd turned out Sunday to Buffalo's Columbus Park in the latest protest against the Trump Administration and its attempt to stall immigration, especially from seven Muslim-majority countries.

WBFO's Mike Desmond reports

Not far from the statue of Christopher Columbus, the national debate over immigration policy touched down in the West Side park. The event was filled with protest banners and quietly observing police.

The event was clearly aimed at President Trump and some speakers attacked him by name. Congressman Brian Higgins and Mayor Brown were in the crowd, showing support for the immigrants the mayor said have had a lot to do with turning the city around.

Higgins said the administration plan wants to go after the wrong people.

"I don't know what's worse, banning people who aren't coming here to kill us or giving people a false sense of security that they are somehow safer by this travel ban," Higgins said. "I don't quite understand it but that's what demonstrations like this are all about and it's a great turnout for Buffalo and Western New York and this is going to continue."

Higgins said if the country had immigration laws like this a century-and-a-half ago, Higgins' own family would have been banned.

Lackawanna School Board Member Mona Abdulla said protestors are American values.

"We the people will not be muted," Abdulla said to applause from the crowd gathered. "We the people are the voice of Lady Liberty (applause). We the people will not let the president dishonor a 226-year-old Constitution (applause)."

The event appeared to be filled with people who have come as relatively recent immigrants, defending their right to be here and seeking to allow friends and relatives to also come. In the crowd, was Ahmed Al Bakri, who said he and others are protecting American values.

"Why we're here? We stand for our democracy, Black, White, Muslim, no Muslim, we stand together as united," Al Bakri said. "That's what the United States of America stands for."

The West Side has seen a significant Muslim immigration in recent decades, with Al Bakri saying he has been here for 21- years and is now a citizen. He worries about a friend who was barred from coming to this country and is rushing to get here while the president's rules are in suspension.

Nan Simpson was carrying around a small Statue of Liberty at the protest, with the text of Emma Lazarus' poem welcoming immigrants taped to it. Simpson said it is a mistake to limit immigrants.

"It's counter-productive. It gives comfort to the enemy, which is ISIS and real terrorists and not a whole religion," Simpson said. "This is a ban on Muslims, despite what they are saying, what the Trump Administration is saying to the country. None of these countries have sent terrorists and have killed Americans on our soil. None of these countries."

Simpson points out most of the attackers on 9/11 came from Saudi Arabia and that is one of the countries not receiving immigration restrictions.

"I'm here to support the members of our community that show Buffalo stands up for immigrants and refugees and the rights of our immigrant and refugee community and newcomers to the City of Buffalo and that we're going to continue to be a welcoming city," said Mayor Brown.

The mayor said Buffalo has benefited from the immigrants, as many have set up businesses which have changed the city overall.

Ba Zan Lin was there to speak for the large Burmese community on the West Side.



"We came to look for new hope and future," Zan Lin said. "On the contrary to what Mr. Trump has been promoting, we're not loonies. We're not troublemakers. We're not murderers. We are the people who really believe that America manifests hope, freedom, justice and democracy (applause)."

That was a constant theme of the protest, that these immigrants were people who believe in the American dream and want to be part of it.

There was a noticeably high police presence at the protest. There were not police in helmets or any SWAT officers standing around. However, there were police with long wooden clubs and with handfuls of plastic handcuffs often used when protests break down and quick arrests are made.

District Chief Joseph Gramaglia said it was to make sure there would be a peaceful protest with everyone given their chance to speak, something at least one protestor did not agree with.

Mayor Brown said police did a good job.

"Our police officers are here to protect people's right to speak out and protest," Brown said. "They are engaging warmly and with great friendship to the people that are out here today and I am very proud of our police officers and that, no matter what the protest activity has been in Buffalo, make sure that it is safe."