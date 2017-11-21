Local theater troupe gives people with disabilities 'a fair shake'

Stories on television and at the movies that include people with disabilities are becoming more prevalent. But recent studies have found that while the disabled account for nearly 20% of the U.S. population, roughly 2% of characters portrayed on television and in major U.S. films are disabled. The studies also found that the majority of those roles are still going to able-bodied actors. As part of his series on the arts and social integration, Arts & Culture Desk reporter Scott Sackett visited with a playwright and theater director who, on the local scene, is giving disabled artists an audience and changing the public’s perceptions of disabled people.

WBFO Arts & Culture Desk producer Scott Sackett reports