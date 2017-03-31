Lockport bomb threat is false alarm, suspect in custody

Lockport Police have a suspect in custody for calling in a bomb threat to a Main Street apartment complex.

Police say they responded to a report of a bomb at the Urban Park Towers apartments about 11 a.m. Thursday. The call came in from an unknown person, stating there was a bomb in apartment 406 of the Main Street complex.

The area was closed off and several residents were evacuated. The Erie County Bomb Unit, along with the ATF agents, responded to assist in clearing the building.

No bombs or explosives were located and residents were allowed to go back to their apartment.

Lockport detectives then located a suspect a few blocks away from the scene. Officers say he later confessed to reporting the bomb threat.

Arrested was 43-year-old Robert Williams of Bright Street in Lockport. He is charged with falsely reporting an incident, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.

He was arraigned in Lockport City Court and is being held without bail.