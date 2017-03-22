Lockport man charged with sex, opiate trafficking

A Lockport man has been charged with sex and drug trafficking and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth Schroeder.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says a federal grand jury has returned a 13-count superseding indictment charging 49-year-old Oliver Kimmons with possession and distribution of heroin and fentanyl, maintaining a drug premise and sex trafficking. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of life and a $250,000 fine.

The indictment charges that over three years, Kimmons solicited young, opiate-addicted women to have sex with paying customers on area farms, dairies and Indian reservations. In exchange, Kimmons "paid" the women with drugs.

Kimmons was initially indicted on drug charges in March of last year and has been in custody since his arraignment on those charges. At the time, half a dozen others were arrested in connection with his activities, in what authorities suspected was a drug ring stretching all the way to California.

His latest charges are the result of investigations by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Task Force, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Lockport Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security.