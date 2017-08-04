Lyft horror stories: our listeners respond

As listeners of this week's Make Me Smart podcast (and Twitter followers) may have heard, I had a couple of scary experiences with Lyft rides while I was visiting Los Angeles for work last week.

In one case, the driver showed up in a different vehicle than the app displayed — the ability to see what car a driver is in, and check the license plate against the app's display, is a crucial safety check.

The second ride, that same evening, created a much more serious scenario, in which the driver used information from our conversation in the car to find my personal email address to try to win a date with my friend. That's not hard, but ensures I'll never chit-chat with drivers before they start to get creepy. Worse is that he somehow tracked her down online, presumably via her social connections to me, and sent her a series of messages asking her out. Not only is that scary cyberstalking, this guy knows where my friend lives. I advised her to report the contact to the police, just in case anything worse ever happens.

I've spoken to Lyft customer service, but they've only told me that they took appropriate action against the drivers. I updated my complaint with screenshots of the messages the driver sent my friend, but they didn't respond.

These experiences are, at least for me as a customer, just the worst two examples of a worsening trend, related to the topic of this week's podcast: growth. We talked in depth about growth as a metric, whether it's sustainable in perpetuity, and how it can sometimes be a grossly distorting force for markets and business overall.

I'd say that's true in the ride-share industry. As Uber and Lyft find themselves locked in a war for customers, and therefore drivers, their quality of service has taken a nosedive — at least in my experience. And when your quality of service involves vehicles traveling at high speeds and drivers in charge of the destiny of their passengers, that's a problem.

I've been in cars that smelled so strongly of weed that the smoke was still lingering in the air. I've been in vehicles with ripped seats and rattling undercarriages. I took one memorable UberPool where I was pretty sure the driver never actually looked at the road at all, he was so busy managing UberPool requests on not one, but two phones. The day I interviewed Lyft co-founder John Zimmer, my field producer told me she was still shaking from an absolutely terrifying Lyft ride in San Francisco (I deeply regret not asking him about that more directly).

And let's be honest: having GPS isn't the same thing as actually knowing where you're going. In New York, in Oakland, and in Los Angeles I've had drivers who were nervously staring at their phones, trying to figure out where they were going and inevitably taking wrong turns that cost me money.

I also put on my journalist hat and asked both Uber and Lyft what they're doing to ensure quality and safety as they grow, and how they handle issues with customers and drivers. Uber declined to comment, but directed me to its driver screening information (a third-party background check company called Checkr has been screening drivers for criminal offenses or other red flags over the past 7 years) and its customer feedback process.

Lyft responded with the following statement:

"Safety is our top priority and it is our goal to make every ride safe, comfortable, and reliable. Since the beginning, we have worked hard to design policies and features that protect our community. These include professionally administered background checks for drivers, in-app photos, real-time ride tracking, a two-way rating system, a 24/7 critical response line, and a dedicated Trust and Safety team based in Nashville that investigates safety related concerns. When it comes to allegations of inappropriate behavior, we take that very seriously. Our Trust and Safety team investigates these incidents and takes appropriate action based on the information available. While Lyft has grown — we now give more than 1 million rides each day — this commitment to safety has not and will not change. "

As a customer, all I can say is, I've noticed a change, and neither is a service I feel great about using anymore. After my experiences with Lyft, I declared on Twitter and the podcast that I'm switching back to taxis, or renting cars when I go to Los Angeles, where I've had the most issues. I said I'd prefer to be in the hands of people who see themselves as full-time drivers, and not people with a "side hustle."

As you might expect, my comments generated a fervent debate online among taxi drivers, customers, and fans of Uber and Lyft and their disruption of an entrenched and sometimes corrupt taxi industry. (Yes, I acknowledge that taking a cab isn't always the world's greatest experience, either, although I do think it's improved slightly, if only due to competition.)

My daughters (29 and 35) and I use ride sharing. Alone. I'd like an explanation and a resolution. — Deb (@dsdault) July 31, 2017

@mollywood Just had Lyft ride in Baltimore with a guy dressed in all pink, amazing service. I know some are bad but don't discount the lot — Patrick Willson (@p_willson) August 1, 2017

@mollywood w/o discounting your exp, how far can Lyft or a Taxi co. pursue creeps, short of firing? They can't control their ppl privatus. — Amy G (@BikingAmy) August 2, 2017

And while I'm not likely to call myself a Lyft or an Uber anytime in the near future, this email really did make me feel bad for my strident ultimatums. Because the side hustle is, in fact, pretty important for lots of people. Here's Pat, edited slightly for length.