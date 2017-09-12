Shrinking island gets a makeover

By 48 minutes ago
  • by ANGELICA A. MORRISON / Strawberry Island wetland restoration project in the Niagara River.
    by ANGELICA A. MORRISON / Strawberry Island wetland restoration project in the Niagara River.
    by ANGELICA A. MORRISON / Strawberry Island wetland restoration project in the Niagara River.
Originally published on September 12, 2017 9:42 am

A small island in the Niagara River has received a makeover, thanks to the New York State Power Authority and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.


On Monday, they announced the completion of a $4.3 million project to restore habitat and prevent erosion on Strawberry Island. That’s good news for wildlife on the island, including the American Bald Eagle, osprey and blue heron.

The island, which lies south of Niagara Falls, is a sand and gravel deposit that formed from natural and geologic forces thousands of years ago.  DEC biologist Tim DePriest, says at one point it was about 100 acres, but now it’s around eight.

Over the years, its size has been changed by industry.

“When they were digging the Erie Canal, they brought a lot of dredged soil out there and it actually increased in size and then it dramatically decreased in size when they started taking the material back out and started mining the gravel and sand," DePriest said.

The island also has a colorful history. It was used as a staging area by British troops during the War of 1812, later held a hotel, and then became a fishing spot for Theodore Roosevelt and Grover Cleveland. 

The Strawberry Island project is one of eight aimed at revitalizing wetlands in the Niagara River, which runs from Lake Erie to Lake Ontario. Together, the projects total about $13 million.

Copyright 2017 Great Lakes Today. To see more, visit Great Lakes Today.

Tags: 
Niagara River
Angelica A. Morrison

Related Content

Bald eagles face deadly threat from lead poisoning

By & Jim Levulis Jun 1, 2017
Jim Levulis, WAMC

The comeback of the American bald eagle is a success story across the Great Lakes region, and keeping them safe is a high priority for many environmental professionals. But one serious threat to the great raptor is lead poisoning.


Sturgeon recovery in Lake Ontario could face Trump cuts

By Jun 16, 2017

Final part of a series on President Trump's budget

On the shores of the lower Niagara River, about 10 miles from Niagara Falls, a group of biologists from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service prepare to examine the largest fish species in the Great Lakes region – the lake sturgeon.


Lake Erie Submarine powerline sparks concern from residents

By Sep 11, 2017

Lake Erie is a route for huge freighters carrying cargo to cities like Cleveland and Buffalo. Now a company wants to use the lake to transport another product: electricity.


DEC: Niagara Falls Water Board violated water quality standards

By WBFO Staff Aug 25, 2017
WBFO File Photo

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos Friday announced that the Niagara Falls Water Board violated water quality standards as a result of an August 15 combined sewer overflow discharge that caused a substantial visible contrast to the natural conditions in the Niagara River. The state issued a Notice of Violation to the water board.

Identifying invasives the focus of N.Y. events

By Jul 13, 2017

Invasive fish and plants that have plagued the Great Lakes region for decades are getting some special attention this week.


NF Water Board stops discharging sediment

By WBFO Staff Aug 24, 2017
Maid of the Mist

The Niagara Falls Water Board said it is making changes per the investigation by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

DEC investigating another potential discharge into Niagara River

By WBFO Staff Aug 16, 2017

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says it is investigating another potential discharge from the Niagara Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Legislature calls for criminal investigation into Niagara River dumping

By Aug 11, 2017
WBFO's Mike Desmond

The Niagara County Legislature raised the stakes on the Niagara River black sludge spill by seeking criminal investigations on local, state and federal levels.

Falls Water Board blasts county lawmakers in wake of black wastewater release

By WBFO Newsroom Aug 9, 2017
Photo from Twitter/@MaidOfTheMist

The Niagara County Legislature will be holding a special meeting Thursday night to call for a criminal investigation into the black wastewater discharged into the Niagara River.  