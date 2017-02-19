Man faces charges after gun goes off

A City of Tonawanda man faces multiple felony charges after a gun went off in a residence on Sunday morning.

57-year-old Michael P. McCurry is accused of pointing a 12-gauge shotgun at a man and a woman in a Dexter Street home demanding that they leave. McCurry was supposedly angry because he had to walk home after the two left him at a Niagara Falls Boulevard motel after drinking Saturday night.

Police say a third person in the home heard the altercation and pushed McCurry. The shotgun went off but no one was hit. McCurry is charged with criminal use of a firearm, attempted assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. He is also charged with a misdemeanor of menacing with a weapon.