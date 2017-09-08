Marijuana stores will spread like weeds in Ontario

Ontario plans to sell marijuana in as many as 150 stores run by the province's liquor control board after the federal government legalizes its recreational use next summer.

Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins and Attorney General Yasir Naqvi announced the plan today.

The stores will operate separately from the Liquor Control Board of Ontario's current outlets and the province expects all the stores to be open by 2020. The LCBO will also sell marijuana online through a government-run website.

The move will see marijuana dispensaries, which have sprung up around the province, closed. The sale of marijuana will be restricted to those 19 and older.

The federal government introduced legislation in April with a goal of legalizing and regulating the use of recreational pot by July 1, 2018.

