Markets rally after Trump address, despite the lack of policy details

Markets saw a big bounce today following President Donald Trump's speech last night. The Dow jumped more than 300 points, closing above 21,000 for the first time today. That follows an upward market trend since the election, which the president noted. But his speech lacked details about a lot of the promises he has made — to reform the tax system, undo Dodd-Frank, roll back regulations and repeal the Affordable Care Act — all things Wall Street cares about. So what is it, exactly, that the market is trading on?

