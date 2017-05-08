The Martin Group opens new headquarters in historic building

New life has been breathed into a historic building in Buffalo's Theatre District.

The ribbon was cut Monday on the new headquarters for the Martin Group, an integrated communications firm, at 620 Main Street.

TMG's president and chief creative officer, Tod Martin, says the building is the former home of Levy King and White, which Martin says was a premier ad agency when he started his career.



"I always admired the great facade, which is neoclassic and gorgeous, and I used to drive by in awe. So fast forward 25 years, when the building was for sale and my firm was expanding and growing, that I couldn't think of a better place than here to renovate and build my business," Martin said.

Martin says he is "thrilled" to be growing his company downtown.

"With Market Arcade across the street and Expo Market and the Theatre District. It's just a bustling block, right? It's alive and well and you can feel that energy and I think we'll benefit from that," Martin said.



The building, which dates to 1919, was designed by Esenwein & Johnson, the same architects who designed Buffalo's Electric Tower, the Calumet Building and Lafayette High School.