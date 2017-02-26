Mass Mob targets St. Lawrence Church

St. Lawrence Church in Buffalo is expected to be overflowing at its 12noon Mass Sunday, thanks to Buffalo Mass Mob.

This is the 20th event where organizers use social media to encourage people to flock to a specific church inside the city to fill the pews. Usually, the churches are historic landmarks. But Pastor Fr. Ronald Sajdak says his church, built in the early 1960s, is being recognized for its ministry to those in need.

Sajdak says the Mass Mob is timely as he raises money to replace the church's roof.

"The total cost is $95,000," Sajdak said. "We've done some fundraising already. With Mass Mob coming, we should experience a nice little spike."

Saturday night, a fundraiser for the roof project at Orchard Park's St. Bernadette Church raised $2,800.