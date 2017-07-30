Mayor Brown reacts to weekend shooting

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is reacting to the violence that took a man's life yesterday afternoon.

He released a statement in the early hours this morning, calling the shooting "senseless" and "intolerable." His entire statement reads:

"Senseless acts of violence, like the shooting on Carl Street [Saturday], are intolerable. We need the assistance of the public to bring to justice those responsible for this heinous act, which I condemn. My prayers are with all of the families affected by this tragedy."

Police have recovered a gun and they are questioning a suspect. The shots were fired during an altercation on the 200 block of Carl Street just after noon on Saturday.

One of the four people injured was a 15-year-old girl.