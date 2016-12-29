Mayor Brown says Paladino should go

By 39 minutes ago

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says, community leaders need to find ways to bring people together.

Credit Chris Caya WBFO News

But, Brown says, Carl Paladino's "terrible comments" about the President and First Lady hurt members of the community.  
    
"I do think he should do the right thing and resign from the school board," Brown said.  

But they have not spoken to each other about the issue.
    
"Mr. Paladino himself has indicated that he did not want to hurt members of the community. And I think to begin the process of healing he needs to take the leadership action of resigning from the board," Brown said.

The Mayor points out that what Paladino said has gone far beyond Buffalo. He says, people across the nation find Paladino's comments "painful" and "disturbing."  

     
 

Mayor Byron Brown
Carl Paladino
Carl Paladino's racist comments

