Mayor signs Buffalo's new Green Code

By 9 seconds ago

For the first time in more than 60 years, the City of Buffalo has updated zoning laws on its books. The new Green Code was been signed into law by Mayor Byron Brown on Tuesday.

The process of updating the city's outdated zoning laws took nearly seven years and included 242 public meetings. Brown says the document represents the best ideas that the city received from its residents.

Mayor Byron Brown signed Buffalo's new Green Code Tuesday at One Seneca Tower.
Credit Chris Caya/WBFO News

"It creates more modern development standards and preserves and builds upon Buffalo's strengths as a great 21st century city that can compete, head to head, with any city in this nation," Brown said.

During a brief ceremony in One Seneca Tower where the first meeting on the proposal was held, Council President Darius Pridgen said the "green" part of the code represents growth and caretaking.  

"Grass does not stay green just because you plant it. It still needs to be watered. It still needs to be cared for," Pridgen said.

The new zoning law makes it easier to develop mixed-use neighborhoods, encourages preservation and restoration of historic buildings and encourages a wide variety of transportation choices.

Brendan Mehaffy, who leads the Office Strategic Planning, says the new building code is a reflection of the city's historic character.  

"What's going to be built in the future is going to fit in well with what we have today. It's going to represent what people love about their neighborhoods and seek to have new developments that look like the developments that are there," Mehaffy said.

Mehaffy says he and his staff attended all 242 public meetings and listened to and read thousands of public comments on the code.

The new law takes effect next month.   
 

Tags: 
Green Code
City of Buffalo
Mayor Byron Brown
darius pridgen
Brendan Mehaffy
zoning

Related Content

Lawmakers approve Buffalo's Green Code

By Dec 28, 2016
www.buffalogreencode.com

Development in Buffalo is about to have new rules, ranging from how many parking spaces are required for apartments to how tall buildings can be. The changes follow Tuesday's approval of the city's new Green Code by the Common Council.


After years of work, Buffalo's new Green Code may become reality

By Sep 16, 2016
WBFO File Photo

After years of effort, hundreds of meetings and thousands of residents involved, Buffalo's proposed Green Code is back before the Council for final action.