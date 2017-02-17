Mayor's Brown's State of the City Address

Mayor Byron Brown is delivering his 11th State of the City Address this afternoon at the Buffalo Niagara Convention center.

Brown is expected to highlight the city's municipal achievements over the past year, and unveil plans for shaping its development in 2017 and beyond.

In an preview of Friday's speech, Brown told WBFO he'd hail the city's economic growth.

"This year, again, we will hold the line on taxes, making sure that Buffalo remains an affordable place to live, work and raise a family. Also making sure that Buffalo remains a good place to invest. We are seeing significant investment activity."

Brown also said he will discuss new opportunities to help youth and other city residents prepare for the workforce.

"We're going to raise the funds that we provide for our summer youth employment program and we will be creating a new training program that will be located on the Northland Corridor, creating a coding school to make that training opportunity available to city residents."