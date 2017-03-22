Maziarz, Ortt indicted

Former State Senator George Maziarz and his successor, Republican State Senator Rob Ortt, have been indicted by an Albany County grand jury on felony election law tied to a campaign donations.



The indictments were part of a public corruption probe by state Attorney General Eric Schniederman.

Maziarz, who was first elected to the senate in 1995, left office in 2014. Ortt, a former North Tonawanda mayor, successfully ran for the seat, replacing Maziarz.

Maziarz and Ortt are scheduled to be arraigned in Albany Thursday morning.

WBFO News received a statement from Senator Ortt:

“As someone who fought and sacrificed for our country, I am sickened that a career politician and hyper partisan like Eric Schneiderman can concoct baseless charges to serve his own political agenda.

“One thing is clear: the only reason I am included in this is to make their case politically appealing. As multiple news organizations have documented, Eric Schneiderman has been obsessed with using his political office to persecute his political enemies and protect his political allies.

“We look forward to telling voters the truth about Eric Schneiderman and exposing him for the power hungry, political opportunist he is and I will fight this ridiculous charge.”

State Senator Rob Ortt