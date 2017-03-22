Maziarz, Ortt indicted

By Eileen Buckley 20 minutes ago

Former State Senator George Maziarz and his successor, Republican State Senator Rob Ortt, have been indicted by an Albany County grand jury on felony election law tied to a campaign donations. 

Former Senator George Maziarz
Credit WBFO File Photo

The indictments were part of a public corruption probe by state Attorney General Eric Schniederman. 

Maziarz, who was  first elected to the senate in 1995, left office in 2014.  Ortt, a former North Tonawanda mayor, successfully ran for the seat, replacing Maziarz. 

Senator Rob Ortt
Credit www.robortt.com / WBFO News

Maziarz and Ortt are  scheduled to be arraigned in Albany Thursday morning. 

WBFO News received a statement from Senator Ortt:

“As someone who fought and sacrificed for our country, I am sickened that a career politician and hyper partisan like Eric Schneiderman can concoct baseless charges to serve his own political agenda. 

“One thing is clear: the only reason I am included in this is to make their case politically appealing. As multiple news organizations have documented, Eric Schneiderman has been obsessed with using his political office to persecute his political enemies and protect his political allies.  

“We look forward to telling voters the truth about Eric Schneiderman and exposing him for the power hungry, political opportunist he is and I will fight this ridiculous charge.”

State Senator Rob Ortt

 

Former State Senator George Maziarz Republican State Senator Rob Ortt
Geroge Maziarz
Robert Ortt
Senator George Maziarz

Related Content

North Tonawanda Mayor Ortt running for Maziarz' Senate seat

By WBFO Newsroom Jul 15, 2014
northtonawanda.org

North Tonawanda Mayor Robert Ortt announced Tuesday he will run for the State Senate seat being vacated by longtime Republican senator George Maziarz. Maziarz announced Monday he will not seek re-election in the 62nd District.

Campaign chest for Maziarz grows

By Jul 22, 2012
File Photo / WBFO/AM 970 News

The campaign account for state Senator George Maziarz is growing to considerable proportions.

The latest tally shows him approaching the $1 million dollar mark with more than one quarter of that amount coming in the last six months. The GOP senator's Democratic opponent in the race for the 62nd District, Amy Witryol, has raised better than $11 thousand, and his party primary challenger, Johnny Destino, is reporting no financial activity.

Maziarz is getting some criticism for receiving significant monies from unions and corporate interests.