McDonald's is trying to give its Quarter Pounder some juice by using fresh beef instead of frozen patties. The move will help the burger giant better compete with the likes of Wendy's and Shake Shack, which use fresh beef. The burgers will cook faster, but the meat goes bad faster, too. McDonald’s franchise owners risk losing money if they have to throw away fresh burger patties that don’t sell in time.

