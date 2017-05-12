McKinley High School principal placed on leave

The principal at McKinley High School has been placed leave during an investigation following a lawsuit filed earlier in the week. The Buffalo Public School District has issued a response to a lawsuit filed earlier this week alleging discrimination against LGBTQ students at McKinley High School. WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley has details.

WBFO's senior reporter Eileen Buckley says the McKinley principal has been placed on leave.

WBFO News confirmed with the city school district has placed the McKinley principal on leave during the investigation. Earlier this week, the New York Civil Liberties Union filed a complaint against the district and principal Crystal Boling-Barton.

The lawsuit stated school administrators actively blocked the formation of a Gay-Straight Alliance at the school.

The suit was filed on behalf of 18-year-old Byshop Elliott. Elliott claims there have been attempts to form the club since 2014, but each year the proposal is “ignored” or “rejected” by the principal.

Friday afternoon the school district issued a statement from Superintendent Kriner Cash and school board president Barbara Seals-Nevergold. It states the district has taken active measures to addresses the grievances in the complaint. The District said it has informed McKinley seniors that they can attend next week's prom with the guest of their choice. It is also directing school staff to assist students in the formation of a Gay-Straight Alliance as soon as possible.

The following is the full statement issued by the District:

“The District has taken active measures to address the grievances contained in the NYCLU complaint regarding McKinley High School. The District always has and will continue to uphold the democratic principles of active citizenship, personal integrity, civility, and respect for others. Within that greater framework, the District has policy in place to ensure that students of the LGBTQ community are included and accepted in school activities throughout the District.

McKinley High School senior students were informed today, through acting school administrators and the superintendent’s student support staff, that they may attend next week’s prom with their guest of choice, under the age of 21, with NYS identification.

In addition, the superintendent has directed staff to assist students in the formation of a Gay Straight Alliance within the school as soon as possible.”

WBFO asked for a recorded comment from the District, but school spokeswoman Elena Cala declined saying "no interviews are granted during an investigation."