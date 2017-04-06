Medical marijuana delivered to your home

A provider of medical marijuana that has operations in Western New York is launching a home delivery program.

Columbia Care, the New York City-based company that has both a manufacturing facility and a dispensary at Eastman Business Park in Rochester, is now launching a pilot program for home delivery of medical marijuana.

The company says it is delivering to patients and designated caregivers across Western New York and expects to quickly expand the program to provide state-wide coverage for all registered patients.

The CEO of the company, Nicholas Vita, says many of their patients have life-threatening or debilitating illnesses, making it difficult for them to travel.

The state approved home delivery of medical marijuana last summer and a new regulation that allows doctors to prescribe the drug for patients with chronic pain took effect last month.

Advocates of medical marijuana have complained that state restrictions on the drug have made it difficult to obtain.