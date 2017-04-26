Mental health advocates urge end to conversion therapy

By 19 hours ago

New York's mental health leaders are uniting to condemn psychological treatments designed to alter the sexual orientation of a minor.

Credit WBFO's Eileen Buckley file photo

The New York State Psychiatric Association, the New York State Psychological Association and the National Association of Social Workers' New York chapters are urging lawmakers to outlaw conversion therapy, in which a counselor or psychologist attempts to change a minor's sexuality.

Under pending legislation, any licensed mental health practitioner who performs conversion therapy could be cited for unprofessional conduct. Similar bills have passed the Assembly for several years, but have been blocked by the Republican-led Senate.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year barred insurance coverage for the therapy for minors and prohibited state mental health facilities from offering it. Six states and Washington, DC have similar laws.

Tags: 
Conversion Therapy
new york state
Mental Health
Governor Cuomo
Assembly
WBFO Health & Wellness Desk

Related Content

Cuomo bans conversion therapy in New York

By WBFO Newsroom Feb 7, 2016

Governor Andrew Cuomo Saturday announced a series of comprehensive regulations to prevent the practice of so-called lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender “conversion therapy,” which has been deemed harmful to patients by a wide variety of leading medical and mental health professionals.

Assembly passes conversion therapy ban for minors

By May 17, 2016

Mental health professionals would be banned from practicing conversion therapy with patients under the age of 18 for the purpose of changing their sexual orientation under a measure passed by the State Assembly.

LGBTQ community urges county lawmakers to make conversion therapy illegal

By Apr 21, 2017
WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

The debate continues over a proposed ban on gay conversion therapy in Erie County. County legislator Patrick Burke is sponsoring a law to make the practice illegal. Members of the LGBTQ community testified against the practice at a legislature committee meeting Thursday, calling it "barbaric."

Fight to ban controversial Conversion Therapy

By Jan 24, 2014
Photo from WNY Against Conversion Therapy Facebook page

Two state lawmakers from Buffalo are calling to ban a controversial practice known as Conversion Therapy.  WBFO'S Eileen Buckley talked with the coordinator of the newly formed organization fighting against a method they say is anti-gay.