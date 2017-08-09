Migrants fleeing to Canada through Upstate NY

By 1 hour ago

Thousands of migrants are fleeing the United States for Canada via a remote back road in Upstate New York.

The Canadians arrest the migrants as soon as they step across the border, but the migrants prefer to take a chance by seeking asylum in Canada rather than risk being deported from the United States.

Canadian police have set up a reception center on their side of the border. It includes tents where migrants are processed before they are turned over to the government agency that handles their applications for refuge.

Officials estimate that 400 people crossed the border at the site on Sunday alone. Canada said last week it planned to house some migrants in Montreal's Olympic Stadium. It could hold thousands, but current plans only call for only 450.

Tags: 
Canada
migrants
border
Border Crossing

Related Content

Canadian humanitarians ask, Is U.S. still safe for refugees?

By Lauren Rosenthal Feb 21, 2017
WBFO News file photo

Several aid organizations and pro-immigrant groups are pressuring the Canadian government to pull out of a controversial program which turns away almost all refugees coming in through the United States.

Canadian pot smokers barred for life from entering the U.S.

By Sep 30, 2016

Canada's public safety minister says he will push the United States to change some of its border policies when it comes to marijuana. Some Canadians have been barred for life from entering the U.S. after admitting to American border guards that they have smoked marijuana in the past.


Bio Checks in Place at Buffalo-Niagara Border Crossings

By Associated Press

Niagara Falls, NY – Juan Valencia was nonchalant Friday as his fingerprints were electronically matched against more than a million prints of criminals, suspected terrorists and others not welcome in the United States.

After a few minutes, a computer screen before the U.S. Customs agent processing Valencia flashed "no hit found," the all-clear for the Frenchman to enter the country.