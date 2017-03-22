Minor political parties the winners in village elections

Voters went to the polls in 15 villages around Western New York Tuesday to choose their local representatives.

Among the winners were Howard Frawley as Angola Mayor, Aaron Nellist as Barker Mayor, Samuel Castellano as Gowanda Mayor, William Schroeder as Lancaster Mayor, Jo Ann Litwin Clinton for Orchard Park Mayor, Thomas Ferucci as Sloan Mayor, Arthur Lawson as the Mayor of Wilson and Gordon Willis as Depew Village Justice.

Another winner was minor political parties. More winners represented the Allegiance Party, the Citizens' Party, the Independent Party, the Reform Party, the Transparency in Government Party and others than Democrats and Republicans.

Full results can be found by contacting individual Village Clerks.