Missing Child Alert issued for newborn

Salamanca Police have issued a Missing Child Alert. Londyn Richardson is a 29-day-old female.

She has been missing since 6:30 this morning along with her 18-year-old mother, Keshauna Boggs, and the child is thought to be endangered. The pair were last seen on East State Street in Salamanca. They are believed to be traveling in a dark colored SUV with a suspected destination of Bayshore in Suffolk County.

Richardson is Black and weighs about 10 pounds. Boggs is 5 feet two inches tall, 150 pounds with orange highlights in her black hair.

Anyone with information should call Salamanca Police, 716 945-2330 or 9-1-1.