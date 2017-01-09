More car makers announce billions of dollars in US investment: is this the Trump effect?

Fiat Chrysler has announced it'll invest about $1 billion to improve two of its plants in the U.S. It'll bring 2,000 jobs as well. This comes after news of other automakers changing their operating plans , like Ford canceling a factory in Mexico and investing in a Michigan plant. Of course, hanging over all of this are critical tweets from President-elect Donald Trump. So, how much are car companies planning their futures to align with a Trump administration?