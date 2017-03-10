More oversight proposed for state developmental disabilities agency

A New York lawmaker is calling for a legislative oversight hearing on a relatively new state agency that investigates the mistreatment of disabled people.

Republican Assemblymember Michael Montesano's request comes after the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs refused to hand over thousands of records requested by state auditors.

The Long Island lawmaker said Thursday a hearing would help lawmakers decide whether the agency is doing its job and spending taxpayer money appropriately.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said the Justice Center's decision to withhold records on reports of abuse and neglect raises questions about its performance.

The agency disputed DiNapoli's conclusions and said state law requires it to withhold records when allegations of mistreatment are not substantiated.