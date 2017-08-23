More racist graffiti discovered at a school playground

For the second time in about a week offensive and racist graffiti was written on a school playground. The words "sit here if gay" and the “N” word were discovered Sunday evening outside the Maple East Elementary School Williamsville.

WBFO News received a written statement from the Williamsville School Central School District. It said the 'racist and foul' graffiti was found spray painted on the playground and on an outside brick school wall.

Amherst Police are investigating and took photos. The District said the graffiti consisted of racist and foul language, a sexual drawing, ‘Bills’, and random names. It was removed Tuesday morning.

“We are fully committed to providing a safe, productive learning environment for our students.” said Dr. Scott Martzloff, Superintendent. “We will not stand for destructive acts of hate and intolerance on our school campuses or in our classrooms.”

Last week racist graffiti was also removed from the Windermere Elementary School playground in the Amherst School District.

On Monday morning, August 21, graffiti was found spray painted on playground apparatus at Maple East Elementary, as well as the school’s outside brick wall and a window facing the soccer fields. The graffiti consisted of racist and foul language, a sexual drawing, ‘Bills’, and random names. The Amherst Police were notified, responded to the site and took photos. The inappropriate graffiti was removed completely as of Tuesday morning. The district is cooperating fully with the police investigation and, when found, will prosecute the perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law.