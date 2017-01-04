Morinello, Norris sworn in as new Assemblymembers

Angelo Morinello, who defeated three-term incumbent John Ceretto, took his oath of office Tuesday as the new representative of the New York State Assembly's 145th District. He was joined by another new Niagara County Assemblymember, Mike Norris of Lockport.

A former Niagara Falls city judge, Morinello was elected on November 8, 2016 and will represent parts of Niagara and Erie counties, including the towns of Wheatfield, Niagara, Lewiston, Cambria, Grand Island, the City of Niagara Falls and parts of the City of North Tonawanda.

“I am thrilled to begin my service as the representative for the 145th Assembly District and get the legislative session underway,” said Morinello. “I look forward to meeting my colleagues in the Assembly and working with them to ensure we bring change to New York State’s current economic and ethical climate. I am more than ready to go to bat for Western New York families and be their voice in the halls of the Capitol.”

The swearing-in ceremony was administered by the Hon. Ann Crowell, Supreme Court Justice for the Fourth Judicial District, at the Legislative Office Building in Albany. Crowell also administered Norris' oath of office, along with Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb of Canandaigua.

“The people of Western New York continue to feel ignored by the downstate interests in Albany and I am eager to challenge the status quo and make sure our residents are not only heard, but also receive our fair share of funding and services," said Norris. "My experience as Town Attorney has prepared me to go to Albany and fight against the excessive bureaucracy of New York State and return local control to our community.”

Norris will represent the Assembly's 144th District, which includes the region bordered by Somerset, Lockport, Darien and Medina. He said his priorities in Albany will be similar to those of former Clarence Assemblymember Jane Corwin, who decided to retire from service to the district.

"I will fight against the ‘tax and spend’ culture that is rampant in Albany, support substantial ethics reforms such as full disclosure of outside income for elected officials and term limits on legislative leadership positions and advocate for ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft in upstate and Western New York,” he said.