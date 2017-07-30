Morning blaze ignites at Allentown Apartment building

Two-alarms rang for a fire in the historic Allentown District during the 8 o'clock hour this morning.

Buffalo Firefighters responded to a multi-apartment complex at 486 Franklin Street near Allen. Several people were reported to have been trapped in the building when the fire began, but crews were able to free them.

Department officials indicate that no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains unknown. Fire crews are still on the scene, attempting to keep the fire from spreading to other properties.

Traffic in the area has been interrupted.