A Buffalo mother has been sentenced in the stabbing death of her daughter's father.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Kearra Bailey has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, plus five years post-release supervision for the stabbing death of 19-year-old Shaundez Davis, also of Buffalo.

Bailey pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree in May. Authorities said Bailey stabbed Davis once in the back during an argument at her Broadway home in November of last year.