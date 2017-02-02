Mother, son charged with murder of ex-boyfriend

New York State Police say they have charged a Chautauqua County woman and her 26-year-old son with fatally shooting the woman's ex-boyfriend in his home.

Troopers say 51-year-old Lana Joseph and Richard Mosher III, each from Olean, were charged Wednesday with second-degree murder. The two are accused of killing 57-year-old Royce Chapman inside his rural home in the town of Clarksville in neighboring Allegany County.

Troopers say investigators responded early Wednesday morning to a report of a shooting at the home. Police say Joseph had been in a relationship with Chapman, but provided no details.

Joseph and Moser are being held Thursday in the Allegany County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

