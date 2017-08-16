Mount St. Mary Academy scores 4th in SAGE World Cup.

Two teams from Mount St. Mary Academy High School in Kenmore were finalists in the SAGE – Student for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship held in Odessa, Ukraine.

Both Mount St. Mary teams, Essence and Business Buzz advanced to the finals round, placing fourth in the world for their categories.

“Our young entrepreneurs did a fantastic job at the SAGE World Cup this weekend,” stated the school leaders in a Twitter post.

Team Essence represented the category of Social Responsible Business and Team Business Buzz for Social Enterprise Business. The local teens competed with a total of 30-countries.

Business Buzz additionally received two gold awards, for empowering women and for sustainability.

“We are so proud of these women for their work & for the way they represented our country to the world,” stated the school.

WBFO News recently spoke to three of the students who competed in Ukraine on the SAGE team.

Kaitlin Brill, junior, Emily Bingham, junior and Marissa Brandel, junior discussed their project success. Mount St. Mary won the national championship at the SAGE USA competition in Las Vegas. In fact the all-girls high-school actually had two of its teams win qualifying both to compete internationally.