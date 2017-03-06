Mr. President, what is your administration’s official stance on organized labor?

#43. @realDonaldTrump what is your administration’s official stance on organized labor? #100Days100Qs

Right now, about 10 percent of American workers belong to an organized labor union, a number that has dropped significantly in recent decades — about 50 years ago, one-third of the US workforce belonged to a union.

President Donald Trump has attacked unions before, and his initial pick to lead the Department of Labor — fast food executive Andy Puzder — was decried by union leaders. Puzder ultimately didn’t get the job after he came under scrutiny for employing an undocumented worker, and for allegations that he abused his ex-wife.

The president’s new pick for to labor secretary — Alexander Acosta — has been well-received by some unions, though he has yet to go through a Senate confirmation hearing.

“Unlike Andy Puzder, Alexander Acosta’s nomination deserves serious consideration,” said Richard L. Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO trade union. “In one day, we’ve gone from a fast-food chain CEO who routinely violates labor law to a public servant with experience enforcing it.”

The issue of organized labor is top of mind for many, including Takeaway listener Joshua Barclay from New York City.

“President Trump, you talk a lot about trade agreements — NAFTA, TPP, and how they are incredibly harmful to the American worker, but what is your stance on organized labor in America?” Barclay asked us on Anchor. “It seems to me like the Republican Party has been enforcing an agenda that weakens the influence of organized labor in this country. So, my question is, like your Republican cohorts, do you plan on continuing to weaken the influence of labor, or are you going to introduce policies that strengthen the rights of American workers and strengthen labor unions, organized labor and things of that nature?”

But it’s not just everyday people that are concerned with the state of organized labor. For example, activist and actor Danny Glover joined more than a thousand workers to march on Nissan’s factor in Canton, Mississippi, over the weekend. The workers there are protesting alleged harassment and intimidation of the factory’s predominantly black workforce, who have been denied the right to vote for a union.

Overall, black workers were more likely to belong to unions in 2016 than their white, Asian, or Hispanic counterparts, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

“Black workers continued to have a higher union membership rate in 2016 (13.0 percent) than workers who were White (10.5 percent), Asian (9.0 percent), or Hispanic (8.8 percent),” the BLS reports.

As part of our 100 Questions in 100 Days series and ahead of Acosta’s hearing, we’re wondering: President Trump, what is your administration’s official stance on organized labor?

