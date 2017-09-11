Mt. Aaron Church expanding with new $15M housing project for East Side

Another housing development is coming to Buffalo's East Side, in an area with plenty of vacant land and a lot of decrepit housing units.

WBFO's Mike Desmond reports

Mt. Aaron Missionary Baptist Church will be in front of the City Planning Board Monday afternoon with its plan for Mt. Aaron Village. It is a $15 million mix of apartments of varying sizes and townhouses.

Pastor Dwayne Jones says he plans to start building in March and it will take about a year to get all of this done. He is building on credibility from his seniors project, Mt. Aaron Manor next to the church.

Jones says he is taking advantage of that vacant land adjacent to the church on adjoining streets, off Genesee Street.

"I look at it like this: If I can build senior citizen housing, expand the church, bring infrastructure back, my method is very simple, one block at a time," he says, "and this is moving on to the next block."

"I am actually looking at a working class, middle class, older class, I have room for every area of a person's life," Jones says. "I'm looking for seniors, looking for middle class, looking for people that want respectful clean housing."