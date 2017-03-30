Multiple injuries result from police-suspect chase

A police chase through South Buffalo has resulted in multiple injuries, including a drug suspect being chased.

Buffalo Police say it all began just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Narcotics detectives were executing a search warrant in the first block of Weiss Street in Kaisertown, when a vehicle drove up to the home, then sped off when police tried to stop it. Police say the vehicle struck a detective and an unmarked police car upon fleeing, then a chase began.

Police say the suspect's vehicle struck two other vehicles on Seneca Street - one at Bailey Avenue and one at Orlando Street - before it rolled over and struck a school bus near Seneca and Babcock.

At least a half dozen students were on the bus at the time, but injuries to the students appeared to be minor. They were taken to the Seneca-Babcock Community Center, where paramedics treated them and parents were able to pick them up.

However, a female driver, struck at Seneca and Orlando, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Erie County Medical Center. The suspect being chased by police also was transported to ECMC, where he is in police custody and listed in critical condition.