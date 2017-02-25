Mumps outbreak reported in Toronto

Health officials in Ontario are reporting on an outbreak of mumps in Toronto.

Officials indicate that there are nearly 20 cases currently being treated in the city, all involving individuals between the ages of 18 and 35. The cases appear to be traceable to people who have visited west-end bars. A Public Health spokesperson reported that 60 percent of the cases identified involved people who were either not immunized or who were under immunized. Health officials are encouraging everyone to be sure that they are properly immunized.

A similar outbreak has been reported in Alberta, while a rash of measles cases have surfaced in Nova Scotia.

Both ailments are covered by the same inoculations.