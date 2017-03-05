Music is Art Festival relocating to Buffalo waterfront

The Music is Art Festival is moving to a new location this year.

Credit WBFO News photo by Maggie Fleming

The festival began in 2002 at Franklin and Allen streets. It then moved to the Erie Country Fairgrounds and was last held at Delaware Park. Founder of the Music is Art festival and bassist for The Goo Goo Dolls Robby Takac says it was time the festival had a new location.
 

"After about nine years and about four straight years of some pretty inclement weather that really kinda put a damper on our party, we found a place that we think is really pretty unbelievable. And Riverworks allows us to have some covered areas and some outside areas; that festival atmosphere at the same time."

Buffalo Riverworks will host the 15-year-old festival on September 9th.  Attendees will enjoy blues, jazz, rock, performances from singers and songwriters, displayed art and dance troops. The event is free and open to the public.

 

Robby Takac
Music is Art
Buffalo RiverWorks
Festival

