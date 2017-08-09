Music Hall of Fame announces class of 2017

By 46 seconds ago

The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame unveiled its 35th annual class of inductees at the Buffalo History Museum on Wednesday.

Over the years more than 300 musicians, performers, innovators and non-performers, who have contributed to Western New York's music scene, have been inducted. BMHOF President Anthony Casuccio says the 2017 class is very  diverse. 

The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame unveiled its 35th annual class of inductees for 2017.
Credit WBFO News photo by Chris Caya

"We have a individual who has written and composed music for Bollywood films, the CBS nightly news theme. We've got people who have done amazing work for charity. We've got people who've been mainstays. We also have Chauncey Olcott. He wrote "When Irish Eyes are Smiling." It doesn't get any better than that," Casuccio said.  

The class also includes Tom Stahl and the Dangerfields, Alison Pipitone and Elvis tribute artist Terry Buchwald.
    
"I'm humbled. It's a wonderful honor. The Western New York music scene, is a rare rare thing. And I think we have something special here. And for an organization to honor those people that give their lives to music, entertainment, and the people of Western New York, it's a great thing. I'm very happy to be a part of it," Buchwald said. 

Buffalo Music Hall of Fame, 35th Annual Induction Gala poster.

Ten inductees will be formally honored at the 35th Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Gala, on October 5th. Tickets go on sale August 9th.  
 

Tags: 
Buffalo Music Hall of Fame
WBFO Arts & Culture Desk
BMHOF President Anthony Casuccio
Tom Stahl and the Dangerfields
Alison Pipitone
Terry Buchwald
35th Buffalo Music Hall of Fame

Related Content

Aretha Franklin among nominees to Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Class of 2016

By Aug 3, 2016
WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame will be inducting the "Queen of Soul" into its Class of 2016 this fall. The winners were announced Wednesday at a news conference at the Buffalo History Museum and Grammy winner Aretha Franklin has been named as one of this year's inductees. 

Buffalo Music Hall of Fame announces Class of 2015

By Michael Mroziak Aug 6, 2015
Michael Mroziak, WBFO

The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2015 on Wednesday, which features a diverse selection of individuals, groups and educators.

Music Educators: Passion & knowledge to entertain & educate

By Sep 4, 2014
WBFO News photo by Eileen Buckley

Several members of this year's Buffalo Music Hall of Fame class are music educators. As a new school year begins this week, WBFO's Eileen Buckley talks to to them about teaching music and performing. 