Music Hall of Fame announces class of 2017

The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame unveiled its 35th annual class of inductees at the Buffalo History Museum on Wednesday.

Over the years more than 300 musicians, performers, innovators and non-performers, who have contributed to Western New York's music scene, have been inducted. BMHOF President Anthony Casuccio says the 2017 class is very diverse.

"We have a individual who has written and composed music for Bollywood films, the CBS nightly news theme. We've got people who have done amazing work for charity. We've got people who've been mainstays. We also have Chauncey Olcott. He wrote "When Irish Eyes are Smiling." It doesn't get any better than that," Casuccio said.

The class also includes Tom Stahl and the Dangerfields, Alison Pipitone and Elvis tribute artist Terry Buchwald.



"I'm humbled. It's a wonderful honor. The Western New York music scene, is a rare rare thing. And I think we have something special here. And for an organization to honor those people that give their lives to music, entertainment, and the people of Western New York, it's a great thing. I'm very happy to be a part of it," Buchwald said.

Ten inductees will be formally honored at the 35th Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Gala, on October 5th. Tickets go on sale August 9th.

