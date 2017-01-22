NAACP leader anxious about Trump presidency

More African-Americans voted for Hillary Clinton than Donald Trump in November's election. That was especially true in Buffalo. So local leaders like the Reverend Mark Blue of the NAACP are anxious following Trump's inauguration.

Blue tells WBFO News he hopes all Americans, regardless of race, will stand together.

"If we see anything that is not right, we as citizens have a right to complain," Blue said. "We have a right to try and eliminate any impropriety happening in our city, state or government."

Blue says he's disturbed by what he sees as more incidents of overt racism since Trump's election.