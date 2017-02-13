On NAFTA, is it Canada to the rescue?

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stressed their "profound shared economic interests" as they met for the first time today. At one point in his press conference with Trump, Trudeau said the North American Free Trade Agreement is a real concern for many Canadians because their jobs depend on trade with the U.S. And, as Canada likes to point out, many U.S. jobs rely on American exports to Canada. It all adds up to the important role Canada hopes to play as it tries to save NAFTA.