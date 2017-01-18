Name the Buffalo Zoo's new cat

The Buffalo Zoo has announced the birth of an ocelot kitten.

Zoo officials say the ocelot population is doing well in South America, but that there may be fewer than 100 living in the United States because of hunting and habitat loss. The golden-haired cats are found in Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.

The Buffalo Zoo's male ocelot was born in November, but the birth was announced on Tuesday, along with a list of possible names. The zoo is asking the public to vote to name the kitten either Javiar, Nico, Pablo or Tacito and will announce the winning name Sunday.

The flurry newcomer is part of the Ocelot Species Survival Plan through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which helps promote the species survival through planned breeding.