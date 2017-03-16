Nardin Academy names former Western New Yorker as new high school principal

Nardin Academy in Buffalo announced the hiring of Adrienne Forgette, a former Western New Yorker, who will serve as the new principal of the high school.

Forgette’s has worked at five schools in fourteen years in the education field. She served as Academic Dean for the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth, served as Media Arts Director and College Counselor at the Darlington School in Rome, Georgia. Forgette also has extensive experience as a classroom teacher

Forgette, a former Western New Yorker is a graduate of Clarence High School. She replaces former high school Principal Rebecca Reeder. Reeder now serves as senior vice president for academics at Nardin.

“Adrienne has all the qualities we are looking for in a Nardin principal - she is personable, energetic, works collaboratively and is open to new experiences. With two daughters of her own, she is committed to girls’ education and girls’ leadership,” said Senior Vice President for Academics Rebecca Reeder. “In addition to these qualities, her variety of professional experiences has provided her the depth of skills necessary to make a difference in the Nardin community.”

Forgette has a number of educational accomplishments. She participated in Harvard’s Future of Learning Institute. Forgette has been a National Geographic Grosvenor Teacher Fellow, a recipient of the Carla and Leonard Wood Distinguished Teaching Fellowship, and a Holland and Knight Holocaust Remembrance Teaching Fellow.

“I wholeheartedly believe in dedicating my life to the empowerment of girls and will work tirelessly to make Nardin a model for Catholic education,” said Adrienne Forgette.

Forgette is a recent recipient of a national award from the Journalism Education Association. She holds a Masters of Arts degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Maryland, College Park where she graduated summa cum laude, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Educational Studies from Colgate University where she graduated magna cum laude.

“Adrienne’s work will amplify the individual strengths of our students and faculty at an important time in Nardin’s history,” said Nardin Academy President Marsha Joy Sullivan. “With Adrienne at the helm, as we move beyond New York State Regents testing, I am filled with excitement and anticipation for the future of our high school as we contribute to our strategic growth and insure our position of strength in the future of independent schools.”

Forgette will be relocating with her family to the Buffalo area this summer and begins her new role as principal July 1.