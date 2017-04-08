National Fuel pipeline denied by DEC

The 97-mile pipeline would carry natural gas from northwestern Pennsylvania to Elma.

The Department of Environmental Conservation released the following statement regarding the Water Quality Certificates for National Fuel's proposed Northern Access Pipeline:

"After an in-depth review of the proposed Northern Access Pipeline project and following three public hearings and the consideration of over 5,700 comments, DEC has denied the permit due to the project's failure to avoid adverse impacts to wetlands, streams, and fish and other wildlife habitat. We are confident that this decision supports our state's strict water quality standards that all New Yorkers depend on."

National Fuel plans to release a statement Monday.