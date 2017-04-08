National Fuel pipeline denied by DEC

The 97-mile pipeline would carry natural gas from northwestern Pennsylvania to Elma.

Credit WBFO File Photo

The Department of Environmental Conservation released the following statement regarding the Water Quality Certificates for National Fuel's proposed Northern Access Pipeline:

"After an in-depth review of the proposed Northern Access Pipeline project and following three public hearings and the consideration of over 5,700 comments, DEC has denied the permit due to the project's failure to avoid adverse impacts to wetlands, streams, and fish and other wildlife habitat. We are confident that this decision supports our state's strict water quality standards that all New Yorkers depend on."

National Fuel plans to release a statement Monday.

dec
Department of Environmental Conservation
National Fuel Gas
National Fuel
Elma
Pennsylvania

Related Content

Formaldehyde still high in air around Tonawanda Coke

By Dec 12, 2016
WBFO File Photo

With the dramatic drop in pollution coming out of the Tonawanda Coke plant because of repairs and renovations, the expectation was fewer contaminants in the neighborhood. However, state air monitors are finding that is not quite true.

Investigative Post: Decades later, state says Love Canal landfill poses risk to the public

By Dan Telvock Feb 10, 2016
Joseph O'Rourke/WGRZ

State environmental officials insisted for decades that residents living on the North Tonawanda-Wheatfield border had nothing to fear from the Love Canal waste buried in a neighboring landfill. Then, last year, they declared the landfill a Superfund site, even after 80 truckloads of contaminated soil originally removed from Love Canal were hauled away. Residents, many of whom report serious illnesses, are understandably upset. Dan Telvock, with our partner Investigative Post, dug through documents and filed this report.


Dominion defends pipeline as essential for state's electric needs

By Oct 19, 2016
WBFO File Photo

Pipeline companies are not having a lot of success in New York so far in 2016. Opponents say they are dirty and continue New York’s over reliance on fossil fuels. Two projects have already been canceled.  A pipeline company representative says the projects are not as harmful as opponents say and, in fact, essential  for the state’s current electric needs.