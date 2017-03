The New York State Thruway Authority is announcing temporary traffic interruptions that will occur this week.

Intermittent slowdowns will be imposed between exits 43 and 46 in both directions to facilitate necessary maintenance work by National Grid. The first 15 minute slowdown will come Monday at noon. Others are planned for Wednesday at 10 AM, Saturday at 6:30 AM and Sunday morning at 6:30.

Commuters and travelers should plan accordingly.