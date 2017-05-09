National Teacher Day brings gifts, but teachers also want support, better pay

Tuesday is National Teacher Day. Starting today and throughout the week, school-age children will be showering their teachers with everything from thank you notes to home baked goods to gift cards. It’s meant to show appreciation for all teachers do. But school systems across the country are having a hard time attracting and retaining quality teachers. Morale is low and as many as half of new teachers leave the profession within the first five years.

