NCCC President 'retires' under fire

Hours before the Niagara County Community College was slated to fire him, College President James Klyczek notified the college board he was retiring effective immediately. The board appointed Academic Affairs Vice President Luba Chliwniak as officer-in-charge for up to 90 days.

WBFO's Mike Desmond reports.

The college president has been under fire for a while, especially because of allegations of bid rigging in construction contracts for the Culinary Institute complex in Niagara Falls that are being probed by a federal grand jury, after e-mails surfaced.

However, what ultimately cost Klyczek his job was a recording obtained by WKBW regarding a woman who had reported being sexually assaulted on the campus. Someone taped Klyczek making a series of disparaging attacks on the woman in a meeting with administrators.

Yesterday, he quit before being fired, according to College Trustees Chairman Vincent Ginestre who read a statement to reporters.



"That board had scheduled a special meeting for 5:30 PM today to vote on removing Dr. Klyczek from his position. But, the retirement was submitted before the meeting was held," Ginestre said.

"Although he finalized his retirement just hours before the vote, the board wants to clearly state that Dr. Klyczek's reported words and actions have been inappropriate, insensitive and inconsistent with the values of our college."

Ginestre refused to take questions after the meeting.

"When we have students saying that they will rethink coming here, absolutely I think it's very detrimental to the institution and that's not what we are about," said College Faculty Senate President Lori Townsend.

"We're about making sure the students feel safe and that we can provide them with a quality education."

With his well-timed retirement announcement, Klyczek will retain a pension based on his $201,000 salary.



"No, I don't think it's really fair. But, it is what it is," Townsend said.