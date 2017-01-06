Neighbor snowblowing dispute leads to shots fired

Apparently, the latest winter blast got more than tempers flying Wednesday in Cattaraugus County. One man escaped gun shots and another is in jail.

New York State Police say at approximately 10:35 p.m., troopers responded to 9717 McKinstry Rd. in Machias - south of Springville - for a reported neighbor dispute. Their investigation determined that 56-year-old Albert Howard had gotten into a verbal and physical altercation with a neighbor regarding snowblowing.

Police say, at some point during the argument, Howard retrieved a shotgun and shot out the tires of his neighbor's vehicle - with the neighbor sitting inside of it. The neighbor was not injured.

Howard was arrested for reckless endangerment and criminal mischief - two felonies - as well as menacing and criminal possession of a weapon - two misdemeanors. He was arraigned in the Town of Machias Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.